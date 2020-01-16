Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 16th













WEST MONROE, LA (01/16/20) Good Thursday morning! We’re starting off the day with more dense fog across the ArkLaMiss, especially in western and southern sections. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory that goes through 7 A.M.. Give yourself a few extra minutes as you head out the door due to the lowered visibility.

We’ve also seen a few showers as well, as our next system moves in. So far, activity has been lighter and more isolated than originally thought. This is good considering how active we’ve been within the last week.

Temperatures have been holding at the upper 50’s to lower 60’s through the morning, but we will see them dropping through the day as cooler and drier air works in, at least temporarily.

Scattered showers and a few storms will taper to isolated showers throughout the day. We’re going to hit our high of 56 early in the day.

Tonight we will remain cloudy but mostly dry. A couple isolated showers cannot be ruled out. We will be cooler than last night, with lows dropping into the middle 40’s.

Friday will be cloudy but mostly dry but a couple isolated showers will be around. Temperatures will stay in the lower 60’s.

We will see our temperatures rebound for later Friday into Saturday, ahead of our last system of this string of unsettled weather. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible maily after midnight, pushing out by the late morning/early afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the lower 70’s falling throughout the day.

The second half of the weekend first couple of days into next week look dry with lots of sunshine, but they will be much cooler. We will see highs in the 40’s and 50’s during this time, with hard freezes expected overnight.

We then see the showers returning by next Wednesday. At this time, it appears temperatures will be too warm to support any sort of wintry precipitation.