Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/14/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Our weather is going to start off rather pleasant with sunshine for the first half of our day and high temperatures warming into the lower to middle 60s. By the early afternoon, a weak cold front will arrive and sweep through the ArkLaMiss before exiting by the early evening. With a lack of deep level moisture, this front will not be bringing any rain chances, but it could bring some breezy conditions. Winds will start out of the southwest before shifting out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will fall back into the middle 30s with a few stray clouds moving in behind the cold front. Winds will stay out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will feel the effects of the cold front by Friday. Highs will drop back into the lower 50s for the afternoon as winds will range anywhere from 10-20 mph.

Heading into the weekend, highs will stay cool but seasonal in the middle to upper 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Conditions will stay dry, even with another weak front arriving by Sunday.

Next week will be cool and dry, but we are watching for rain chances to return as early as next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

