Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/13/21)

TODAY: Good Thursday morning! Just one more day and we will reach the weekend! For today, sunshine will be back along with some of our warmest temperatures we’ve seen so far in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will stay out of the west at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The tail end of a very weak cold front will brush by later tonight and will return winds back out of the north. This will not bring any significant changes to our forecast, but it will keep our lows cool for the overnight hours in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Friday, winds will return back out of the south and southeast. This will keep temperatures very mild in the 60s and will also start to bring in a bit more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Cloud cover will steadily increase heading into Friday afternoon out ahead of our next cold front.

The cold front will arrive on Saturday, and could bring the chance for some isolated to scattered showers. With this system, we may see a bit of warm, moist air wrap around the center of low pressure, and if this happens, we could see a rain mix with light snow flurries. This will not be anything significant!

Colder and dry air arrives behind the front for Sunday with highs chilly in the upper 40s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

