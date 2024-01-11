WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day thanks to the current southerly flow of moisture. A spotty shower may be possible this afternoon but anything that does pop up will be brief. The main concern is the severe threat for tonight.

A line of severe storms will move across the ArkLaMiss during the overnight hours into the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible with this system. As with any severe weather threat, know where your tornado safe place is and have multiple ways to receive weather information.

Once this system passes through, a very cold arctic airmass will settle in over the weekend and temperatures will drop below freezing each night through next week. Right now, there is a chance for some wintry mix precipitation early on MLK day which could cause some travel impacts.

However, it is still too far out to talk about the subject of accumulations if any. Freezing rain and sleet seem to be the more likely type of precipitation that we could see with maybe a few flurries further north into southern Arkansas.