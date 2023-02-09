WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Bright yellow is the color of choice today because sunshine will be prevalent throughout the region, as well as beautiful skies and comfortable temperatures. Clouds and rain have moved out to our east, leaving us a pleasant forecast for the next few days.

Today, a low pressure system and corresponding cold front have exited our area out to the east/northeast, and as they’ve done so we will have a picture perfect forecast over the next few days and into your weekend. Pleasant conditions will be widespread across the board on Thursday with a light breeze from the southwest and temperature highs topping out into the upper 60s.

Tonight, after a clear to mostly sunny day, upper level troughing to our west will assist in the development of slightly more cloud cover as flow swaps northwesterly heading into the overnight hours. It’s important to keep in mind that after a mostly sunny day, “more cloud cover” is a relative term, and we shouldn’t see clouds nearly as deep as earlier this week. Temperatures highs will continue cooling into Friday but should still maintain pleasant levels through the daytime hours.

This Weekend, A buildup in cloud cover will kick off the weekend late Friday evening into Saturday morning, with a deepening trough out to our northwest aiding in some moisture development for mainly areas in southwest Arkansas. Overnight/Morning lows will be near or at the freezing point, but daytime heating should quickly nullify the likelihood of any mixing accumulation around the ArkLaMiss. The rest of the weekend and Monday look to be increasingly more sunny with temperatures continuing to cool until Monday.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen