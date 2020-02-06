Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/06/20)

TODAY: After a few rainy days, we will finally see a break. Clouds will slowly break down through the afternoon and evening. With any cold front, cooler air has filtered in, so highs for today will be settling into the 40s.

TONIGHT: With skies clearing this evening, we are expecting a cold night ahead. Most of the ArkLaMiss is expected to see lows in the lower 30s. Make sure to bring an sensitive plants inside and your pets as well.

LOOKING AHEAD: This cooling trend will not be sticking around for very long. Heading into Friday, there will be plenty of sunshine with highs warming back into the upper 50s. This will continue into the rest of the weekend with highs in the 60s by Saturday and nearing the 70s by Sunday. By Sunday, a few stray showers will be possible ahead of our next weather system. Rain chances will increase by early next week as temperatures will see a slight cool down back into the 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

