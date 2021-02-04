Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/04/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! The early half of our day will be off to a cloudy start with temperatures staying mild in the upper 60s. This is all occurring out ahead of our next cold front, which is set to arrive by the late afternoon (approx. 4 PM). This will bring a some scattered showers across the ArkLaMiss through the rest of the evening. Most areas could see at least a tenth of an inch in total rainfall (0.10″).

TONIGHT: The rest of the rain will wrap up as the cold front moves out around 10 PM. Clouds will stick around with low temperatures falling back into the upper 30s with winds shifting back out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday morning will start off cloudy, but high pressure will build in for the afternoon allowing for some sunshine to return. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 50s.

Saturday will look very similar with temperatures in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies and a small chance for a stray shower in the afternoon. Sunday will be slightly more mild in the lower 60s.

By the start of next week, we are tracking a second cold front to arrive by Tuesday, which will bring rain chances back into the forecast and a bit of a cool down. We continue to watch this possible cooling trend that could begin by the middle to next week. We could see our highs dip into the 30s while lows at night could fall into the lower 20s or even the teens. This is still several days out and anything can change.

