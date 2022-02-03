WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/03/22)

TODAY: It’s going to be a cold, rainy, and overall gloomy day here in the ArkLaMiss. We will deal with widespread showers throughout a majority of the morning and afternoon while temperatures continue to fall. As temperatures fall, some of this rain may transition to a freezing rain, especially for those in South Arkansas. Winter Storm Warnings are in place until 6 pm for a majority of of our South Arkansas Counties. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for our far North Louisiana Parishes until 6 pm this evening.

TONIGHT: With the exception of a possible lingering shower or two, we look to dry out in time for tonight. Lows will be cold in the upper 20s while winds stay breezy out of the north at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will start off cloudy, but clouds will gradually clear as high pressure to our west starts to settle in. Despite this, highs will stay quite cold in the upper 30s to lower 40s while lows will dip back into the 20s.

Saturday will be much more sunny, but cold with highs again in the 40s. The good news is that we will start to see temperatures rebound back into 50s by Sunday. Conditions will be stay dry.

Have a great Thursday! Stay safe and warm!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX