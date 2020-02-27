Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/27/20)

TODAY: We’ve got another cool day ahead with highs once again, topping in the lower 50s under sunny skies. High pressure has moved in and it will keep our conditions nice and dry.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will still be cold, but they won’t be as bad as last night in the middle to upper 30s with skies remaining clear.

LOOKING AHEAD: A warm up is on the way starting tomorrow. Highs for Friday will improve, topping in the lower 60s with plenty of sunny skies. Heading into the weekend, the warm up won’t stop there. Saturday and Sunday could see temperatures reaching the lower 70s!

By Sunday, clouds will start to build back in ahead of our next weather system. Showers could return late Monday and continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday. Although it is too early to determine, there could be a chance for severe weather for Tuesday. This is something we will continue to monitor over the next few days.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX