Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/25/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are now one step closer to Friday and the weekend. For today, high temperatures will be slightly cooler in the lower 60s thanks to a weak cold front that moved through yesterday afternoon. This front has stalled out just to our south and will hold clouds in place along with on and off light, spotty showers through the first half of our day.

TONIGHT: By late tonight into early Friday morning, a mid-level disturbance will move through. This will bring heavier shower activity along with a few thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could briefly become strong or severe. The northern half of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk with the primary concerns being breezy winds at times along with a chance for some small size hail.

LOOKING AHEAD: The heavy shower and thunderstorm activity will lighten up by the late morning/early afternoon on Friday. High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the middle to upper 60s thanks to a warm front that will lift to the north. Eventually a cold front will drag across the ArkLaMiss Friday late afternoon and evening, which will keep a few showers in place.

We will continue to see showers and thunderstorms for the upcoming weekend while high temperatures will stay warm in the 70s while lows at night will be mild in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

A second cold front will move through for the start of the new work week. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s. Showers and thunderstorms will stay a bit longer for Monday and Tuesday, but conditions are looking up to Wednesday. We will dry out with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will be mild and pleasant in the middle 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

