WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/24/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Waking up will be a cloudy and chilly start in the 30s and 40s. By the afternoon, we may be a few degrees “warmer” than we were yesterday, but high temperatures will be determined by the position of the stationary front. Some areas may see highs in the 40s while others may see the lower 60s.

Like the last couple of days, patchy drizzle and chances for showers will be possible throughout the day, especially this evening as the stalled boundary reverts back to a cold front and pushes east. Some rain may briefly transition to freezing rain for a short period of time. Winter weather advisories have been issued for some of our South Arkansas counties until 6 PM for this chance of freezing rain. We do NOT expect any significant impacts.

TONIGHT: Showers will stay along with an isolated thunderstorms or two. Lows will cool back into the 30s with cloudy skies and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday and Saturday will see little to no changes to the weather pattern. We will continue to deal with cloudy skies, cold temperatures and chances for showers. There may even be a chance for some freezing rain in South Arkansas (timing as of now: 12:00-5:00 AM Saturday morning).

Right now, the last of the rain may begin to clear up by early Sunday, leaving the rest of our afternoon to slowly dry out. It won’t be until the new work week that conditions will really start to improve with more sunshine, no rain chances and temperatures warming into the 60s for highs.

