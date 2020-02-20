Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/20/20)

TODAY: One last round of rain will impact us through the morning before slowly clearing up by the afternoon. High pressure will build in to assist in breaking down the clouds and filtering in drier air. Temperatures for this afternoon, however, will still remain cool in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to clear as we anticipate a cold night ahead. Most of the ArkLaMiss will see lows bottom out in the lower 30s and even the upper 20s. Bring sensitive plants inside along with your pets.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunny skies will prevail for Friday, but it will still be cool day with highs once again topping into the upper 40s. Luckily as we head into the weekend, temperatures will improve; warming into the 50s and even the 60s. Saturday will stay dry with a few clouds.

By late Sunday, cloud cover will build back in with a few showers developing late and continuing into early Monday. This will be a quick weather system that will sweep across the ArkLaMiss and will move out by Tuesday morning.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

