WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/17/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! It will be a warm day this afternoon with highs in the 70s, but our main focus is on the chance for showers and storms. Some light rainfall has already arrived, but much heavy activity will start to develop by the mid morning and continue through the mid to late afternoon. Some storms will still have the potential to be briefly strong or severe.

The entire ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 slight risk while right along the Mississippi River, a level 3 enhanced risk is issued. Note that most of the enhanced risk is off towards our east into the state of Mississippi, where they have a more favorable environment for severe weather today. Either way, all weather types may be possible from damaging winds, hail up to 1 inch and an isolated chance for a tornado. Winds will be very breezy in varying directions from 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to clear while winds return back out of the northwest, filtering in much colder air. Lows overnight will drop back into lower 30s as winds stay breezy at 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Friday, sunshine will be back thanks to high pressure to our west. Highs will be cooler in the lower to middle 50s. Lows Friday night will fall back into the 30s.

This cool down is temporary, as we do expect a slow and gradually rebound with temperatures back into the 60s in time for the weekend. We are also tracking more rain chances starting as early as Sunday and as we head into the new work week.

Have a great Thursday! Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

