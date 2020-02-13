Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/13/20)

TODAY: After 3 long days of continuous rainfall, we will finally see some drier weather conditions for today. Highs this afternoon will be cool in the lower to middle 50s with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will slowly break down through the late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours.

TONIGHT: With skies continuing to clear, most of our temperatures overnight are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A majority of the ArkLaMiss will see lows either 32 degrees or below, so just makes sure to bring sensitive plants and your pets inside before heading to bed.

LOOKING AHEAD: Chilly conditions will continue for Valentine’s Day on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Fortunately, there are going to be sunny skies; just make sure to dress warm if you are planning anything outdoors . Lows Friday night are once again expected to be cold in the lower 30s.

Cloud cover will start to build back in for the weekend, but our temperatures will see a nice rebound back into the 60s. A few stray showers look to return starting on Sunday with our next approaching weather system. More showers look to return by the early start of next week.