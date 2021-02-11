Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/11/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting off the morning with a few scattered showers and storms, with a bit of freezing rain across South Arkansas. The rain will continue to be on and off through most of our day as high temperatures will be cooler around 40 degrees for the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will fall into the lower 30s. More rain is expected with a chance for some patchy freezing rain mostly for North Louisiana. Winds will stay breezy at 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rain will wrap up later Friday morning and we expect to stay cloudy for the afternoon and evening. Highs will top near 39 degrees with winds out of the northeast.

Temperatures will continue to drop heading into the weekend into the 30s during the day and the 20s for the overnight hours. Precipitation will be fairly light, but we are watching for some patchy freezing for South Arkansas on Sunday.

Monday is projected to be our coldest day with a high of 28 and lows in the middle teens. Monday could also bring a potential for a mixed precipitation. Forecast models at this time are picking up on the possibility of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and maybe a little of snow.

Tuesday is when we could catch a bit of a breather, but by Wednesday (at least at this time) we could see another round of mixed precipitation here in the ArkLaMiss. Again, forecast models change ALL the time, and it could very well change.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

