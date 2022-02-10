WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/10/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! I’m starting to sound like a broken record when I say that it is going to be a pretty nice day for the ArkLaMiss this afternoon. Highs will be warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s with plenty of sunshine and a few high clouds. Winds will vary in direction at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will stay cool for tonight in the lower 40s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be warm and dry with highs around 72 under mostly sunny skies. Lows Friday night will cool back into the 40s.

The weekend will bring changes. A stronger cold front will arrive late Friday, and although we will not see anything for Friday, it will set us up for what is to come on Saturday. It will be cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s with a chance for a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon. Sunday will also be cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 30s Sunday night.

Temperatures will recover starting off the new work week. Highs will get back up into the 60s and eventually into the 70s under mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s and 40s. We are tracking a potential system that may bring some showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast by the end of next week, but we will keep you updated.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX