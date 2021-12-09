Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/09/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Yesterday, we finally got to see some sunshine, but today clouds are back in the forecast. Not only will it be another warm day here in the ArkLaMiss with highs around 73, but it may be a bit more humid. Southerly flow will pick up and moisture at the low and mid levels will increase rapidly. A few of us could see a few chances for isolated showers, but no thunderstorms are expected.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy with muggy conditions. There may be a few spotty showers as lows settle into the upper 60s with winds out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: The first half of our Friday will be cloudy with spotty to isolated showers possible. Late Friday into early Saturday is when our cold front will arrive. This will bring a line of showers and storms; some of which may be strong or severe. Right now, a large majority of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 slight risk while a few of our South Arkansas counties are under a level 3 enhanced risk. All severe weather threats will be possible from winds up to 60 mph, small hail up to 1 inch, heavy rain, and an isolated threat for tornadoes.

The storms should wrap up by Saturday morning. High pressure will build in to clear skies and filter in cooler, and drier air. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day, so we will most likely hit our highs early Saturday in the upper 60s. Lows Saturday night will cool back into the middle 30s.

Sunday will be dry, cool and sunny with highs in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures will be warming back up by the start of the new work week.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

