Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/05/09)

TODAY: Warm temperatures will return this afternoon into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be picking up just a bit later today out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the evening as a warm front sweeps across the area. This system will arrive by late evening and into early Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will be more mild in the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers could develop as our next system arrives just outside of our area. Showers will continue to become more isolated as the night goes along.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers will take over for Friday morning with one or two thunderstorms possible. Drier air will quickly move in behind the front to dry us up by the afternoon. Although we will be dry for the weekend, cloud cover will remain with temperatures starting in the lower 60s for Saturday and the upper 60s/lower 70s for Sunday.

Another weather system will arrive by early next week, bringing more chances for rain and thunderstorms, and a touch of cooler air.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

