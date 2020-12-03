Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/03/20)

TODAY: Showers will linger through our Thursday as temperatures this morning will start in the 40s. A secondary weather system will sneak in just to the east of the ArkLaMiss, and this will keep light showers in the forecast through at least the early evening. Eventually, conditions will dry as our highs will stay cool in the lower 50s with winds shifting out of the north and northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: By the late evening (around 10 PM), the last of the light rain will wrap up in our eastern parishes and counties. Drier conditions will settle in overnight while cloud clover will continue to decrease. Lows will stay cold in the upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will have a better chance of seeing some sunshine return starting Friday as our high temperatures top into the lower to middle 50s for the afternoon. This will lead us into a cool, but pleasant weekend ahead. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny as highs range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Early next week, a weak, dry cold front will sweep through. This will temporarily drop out temperatures into the upper 50s before we quickly rebound back into the 60s starting next Wednesday.

So far, it looks like the next 5-6 days will be dry and sunny.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX