Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 31st

TODAY: It’s New Year’s Eve, and we will be ending it in good old 2020 fashion (weather wise). Showers and thunderstorms will continue to today, starting off light and moderate. By the afternoon, that’s when the chance for severe weather will start to increase. Most areas in the ArkLaMiss are under either a Marginal, Slight, or Enhanced risk (Levels 1,2,3) for later today. Periods of heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and an isolated chances for tornadoes will be our biggest concerns, especially for our Southern Parishes in that enhanced risk. Be sure to stay weather aware today and have way of receiving the latest weather information.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Thursday, December 31st

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will slowly wrap up by the very early morning hours on Friday. Drier and cooler air will settle in behind the storm system, which will bring our lows back down into the upper 40s for tonight. Winds will stay breezy at about 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Friday and the first day of 2021, it will be cool with highs topping into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies with winds staying a bit breezy at 10-15 mph. We will continue to see a small cool down heading into the upcoming weekend. Lows at night will fall back into the 30s while during the day our highs will top into the 50s.

By early next week, warmer temperatures will return to keep us around seasonal for this time of the year in the lower 60s under mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will improve back into the 40s.

Have a great New Year’s Eve and stay weather aware!

