Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/30/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Some of us will wake up to some leftover showers and storms, while others will start off with some dense fog. Dense fog advisories have been issued for some of our counties and parishes until 10 AM for visibilities could reduce to less than a quarter of a mile.

Highs this afternoon will be pretty warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out with the daytime heating of the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clouds will build back in overnight with winds out of the south. Lows will be mild in the lower to middle 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Most of our Friday will be cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s. By late Friday, we will start to see showers and storms develop. This system has slowed significantly, so impacts for Friday may be a bit more minimal. The SPC has pulled our South Arkansas Counties out of the level 2 risk slight risk, but leaving it under a level 1 marginal risk. Winds and pockets of hail look to be the main concerns.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER DAY 2: FRIDAY – EARLY SATURDAY

However, we could see the strongest potential for severe weather come Saturday morning and afternoon. The SPC has most of the ArkLaMiss under a level 2 slight risk with southern portions under a level 1 marginal risk. All weather types may be possible including damaging winds, hail, and a brief tornado.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER DAY 3: SATURDAY – EARLY FRIDAY

Once the cold front and the storms pass through, winds will return back out of the north and will start to bring in cooler and drier weather to start off 2022. Expect highs Sunday to be cold in the upper 40s with lows falling back into the upper 20s to lower 30s for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

