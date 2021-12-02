Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/02/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! It will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, continuing to filter in moisture from the Gulf and the Pacific.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to build in overnight into Friday morning. Lows tonight will not be as cool in the lower to middle 50s. Patchy fog may once again be an issue heading into early Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: We may not see as much sunshine for Friday afternoon with cloud cover building in. Highs will stay warm in the upper 70s while lows cool into the upper 50s.

Rain chances will return as early as Saturday morning as a weak system tracks up to the northeast. Not everyone will see rainfall, and we do not expect this rain to ruin any outdoor plans you may have. Just keep an eye on the radar. More rain will develop for late Sunday into Monday morning as our next cold front approaches.

Rain chances will stay through the early half of next week, but temperatures will be cooler. Highs will settle into the upper 50s to middle 60s while lows fall back into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

