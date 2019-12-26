Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/26/19)

TODAY: It is going to be another warm and cloudy day ahead. Highs will top in the lower 70s. A few stray showers will try to develop later this morning for our eastern parishes, but it will most likely not reach the ground. We went ahead and put a 10% chance for today.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be generally calm. A few pop-up showers will be possible in the early morning hours on Friday, as we start to see a bit of an increase in moisture.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Friday, more isolated showers will be possible with highs remaining warm in the 70s and winds picking up out of the east at 5-10 mph. Saturday will be our best chance for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. The entire ArkLaMiss has been issued under a marginal risk (Level 1/5). Main concerns as of right now will be damaging winds, small size hail, and an isolated chance for a brief tornado. We will continue to watch this closely over the next couple of days.

Once the cold front sweeps across the area, temperatures will be cooling back down into the 50s, perhaps giving us a cool start to the new year.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

