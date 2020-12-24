Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/24/20)

TODAY: Happy Thursday and Christmas Eve! The rain is officially moved out and now we are dealing with windy and colder conditions behind yesterday’s front. Expect winds anywhere from 15-25 mph as highs for this afternoon will only reach the middle and upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Santa is going to have some great travel conditions tonight as he makes his way into town. It will be quite cold, however, as lows will fall back into the upper 20s. Be sure to bring those pets and plants inside.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will NOT see a white Christmas, but it will be a sunny one. Highs for the afternoon will stay cool in the 50s. It will be perfect for pajama wearing and sipping hot chocolate (or any of your favorite hot beverages).

Conditions will stay dry and rather sunny as we head into the weekend. Winds will return back out of the south, and temperatures will recover back into the upper 50s by Saturday and the 60s by Sunday.

Have a Merry Christmas!

-Lexi

