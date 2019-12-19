Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/19/19)

TODAY: Sunshine will return this afternoon with highs slightly warming up into the middle 50s with calm conditions. High pressure will continue to influence our weather pattern, keeping our skies clear and winds light from the southeast.

TONIGHT: Overnight, we will look for lows in the lower 30s once again with mostly clear skies. In the process, our weak upper level disturbance will start to move in and increase our cloud cover overnight and into early Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cloud cover will increase by Friday, but conditions will be dry with temperatures getting back into the middle 50s. A few spotty showers are possible for both Saturday and Sunday, although this activity will be brief and not widespread.

By early next week, temperatures will be much warmer and pleasant, especially with the holidays getting closer and closer. We can expect the 60s to return with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

