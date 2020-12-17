Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/17/20)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We had some very stubborn low level clouds yesterday, so we didn’t get that small tease of sunshine in the afternoon and our high temperatures remained quite chilly. Today will look much better! High pressure will build in to take care of the rest of the clouds, allowing for sunshine to return. Highs for today will improve just a little bit, topping into the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight, so be ready for another cold night ahead with lows falling back into the lower 30s. Make sure sensitive plants and your pets are brought inside.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few clouds will return by Friday afternoon, but our winds will begin to shift back out of the south as high pressure moves eastward. This will help our temperatures warm back into the upper 50s and maybe even the lower 60s.

By Saturday, a cold front will arrive by the late morning and early afternoon, bringing a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two. No severe weather is expected at this time. We’ll quickly see drier conditions by Sunday. Highs for the weekend will range anywhere from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

