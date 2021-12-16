Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/16/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are waking up warm and muggy in the 60s while highs for today can expect to warm into the middle to upper 70s. Skies will stay cloudy for most of us, with a few areas seeing some showers and thunderstorms as a stalled out front meanders over Arkansas. Most of the rain chances for today will be across the South Arkansas. Some storms may have the potential to be briefly strong or severe with some damaging winds up to 60 mph and maybe some small pockets of small hail less than 1 inch in size.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms may linger into the overnight hours as lows will remain mild in the 60s. Winds will be out of the south with cloudy skies and muggy conditions.

LOOKING AHEAD: Southerly flow will force the stalled front back to the north. Other than a spotty shower, tomorrow should be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

An upper level trough will eventually move east and drive the cold front through our viewing area. We can expect showers and storms to develop through most of the morning and into the afternoon. Behind the front cooler air will filter in, dropping our temperatures through Saturday and into Sunday.

Highs for the weekend will top into the 50s and 60s while lows at night fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX