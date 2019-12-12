Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/12/19)

TODAY: It’s another cold start to our morning with temperatures in the 30s. Highs for this afternoon will remain cool in the upper 50s with light winds from the southeast. There is a shortwave trough that will move in later this afternoon, increasing our cloud cover. Normally with troughs like this, there would be some rain associated with it, but we are very dry at the surface. This will cause any precipitation to evaporate before reaching the ground.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will feel slightly better in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our temperatures will continue to improve as our winds filter in from the south. Highs for Friday and into the weekend will be pleasant in the 60s, and our low temperatures will improve into the lower to middle 40s. The clouds will lighten up for the weekend, allowing for plenty of sunshine.

Our next frontal system will arrive by early next week, bringing rain back to the ArkLaMiss along with another round of cold air.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

