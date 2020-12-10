Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/10/20)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We will get one more day of sunshine this afternoon before the rain arrives tomorrow. Highs will stay warm in the middle to upper 70s with winds from the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cool as they settle into the lower 50s. Winds will stay out of the south and cloud cover will slowly begin to increase, especially as we head into Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers will begin to arrive by the middle afternoon on Friday as our system sweeps in from the west. Showers will start light and will become heavier with more thunderstorms through Friday evening and Friday night. At this time, we are not expecting severe weather, but some storms could have the potential to produce breezy winds, heavy downpours, and lightning.

Everything should be wrapping up in the early morning hours on Saturday as high pressure will move in behind the cold front to help clear our sky and dry us out. Highs for Saturday will be just mild in the lower 60s as cooler air settles in. We do expect another small drop in temperatures for Sunday, this time topping into the upper 50s as a few more isolated showers could move in briefly for the afternoon.

By the start of next week, conditions will be drier as more sunshine will return. It looks to be a cool start with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

