WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Very cold air has settled in this morning. High pressure has moved east of the region which will allow for milder air to filter in with southerly winds this afternoon. Dewpoints will also climb with the temperatures increasing cloud cover overnight ahead of a frontal system that is developing across the great plains.

This will be our storm system for Saturday as severe weather remains possible. As of now, the entire ArkLaMiss is under a slight risk. Damaging winds and hail will be possible along with an isolated spin-up. Timing still looks to be around the afternoon and early evening hours on Saturday. However, cloud cover and patchy showers on Friday and into early Saturday morning could limit the overall instability impacting the severe threat.

Regardless, stay weather alert and have multiple ways to receive weather information. After the cold front passes over, skies will clear, and temperatures will be falling to near freezing for overnight lows next week.