WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A very cold start for this Thursday with temperatures below freezing. Cold air has been moving in out of the northwest with the passing of the cold front yesterday. Cold air will remain in place for the rest of the week with northwesterly winds.

The next big change in the forecast will come around new year’s as an area of low pressure will form across the great plains, and winds will shift back out of the south allowing for a climb in temperatures. Showers will be possible late Sunday into Monday. Another disturbance is also expected to spark up more showers later next week. Looking like temperatures will stay just above freezing keep any possible wintry precipitation out of the forecast.