WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds will increase throughout the day. A series of disturbances will start to move in starting tomorrow setting up for a soggy Christmas weekend. The first round will move through tonight, but mostly light patchy showers and drizzle is expected with this one. Most places will pick up on trace amounts of rain fall.

Most of the rain will arrive late Saturday through Sunday with widespread t-storms. Just over an inch of rainfall can be expected on Sunday with some lingering showers through Christmas morning. Temperatures will stay above average until next week after Christmas dropping down to the mid 50’s for highs. Skies will partially clear by next Tuesday, and clouds will stick around through the end of next week.