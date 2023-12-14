WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Heavy cloud cover will begin our Thursday morning thanks to the upper level flow of moisture into the region. We will remain dry at the surface, and the clouds will slowly break up throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to reach into the lower 60’s for daytime highs.

Our next rain maker will be a low pressure system that forms over northern Texas and will move eastward. A line of showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will move along the associated frontal boundary. 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rainfall is possible with some local spots as high as 2″. This rain will be beneficial since much of next week will remain dry with temperatures still a few degrees above average in the lower 60’s.