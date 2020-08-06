Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/06/20)

TODAY: There will not be much of a change to our forecast today. Highs will top near 91 under partly cloudy skies and winds from the northeast. With a stationary front in place, a few chances for a stray shower or two could be possible.

TONIGHT: Conditions will once again be quiet and calm as we head into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will settle back into the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly clear skies and winds light from the east.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will once again be a very similar forecast with high temperatures seeing just a slight warm up to around 93 degrees with a possible stray shower. By Saturday, our warm up will continue and our humidity values will begin to increase, bringing back the feel of summer to the ArkLamiss. This means that heat index values could make it feel like the triple digits outside, so heat safety will continue to be a priority.

Starting Sunday, with the heating during the day making a come back, it means heat driven showers and thunderstorms could be possible. We are forecasting a few on Sunday and early next week. So far, no severe weather is expected.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX