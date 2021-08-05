Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/05/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! It’s going to be another great day outside with high temperatures expected in the lower 90s this afternoon and humidity values staying a slightly more comfortable. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds staying out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We could see cloud cover increase later this evening and overnight tonight with lows mild around 71. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A shortwave trough (or area of low pressure) is expected to pass through our region for Friday. This may bring a very, very small chance for a stray shower to develop for the ArkLaMiss. According to current forecast models, most of this activity should stay just outside our viewing area and if one shower does sneak its way in, the coverage is not expected to be too great. We went ahead and kept rain chances near 0% for now.

Our temperatures and humidity values will begin to increase over the next couple of days as winds return back our of the east and southeast. We expect highs to return back to the middle and upper 90s by this weekend with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances look to stay near 0% at least until Monday of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

