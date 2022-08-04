WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/04/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! Showers and storms will develop once again by this afternoon with skies cloudy and temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. No severe weather is expected but heavy rain, lightning and thunder may be possible.

TONIGHT: The last of the rain should wrap up late tonight, leaving us partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 74. Winds will be light from the south and southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: We could run into the chance for a few isolated storms during the peak heating hours of the afternoon while highs stay hot in the lower 90s. Lows Friday night will settle near 74

Much of our weekend looks to be mostly dry, but a spotty shower on Sunday can’t be ruled out. Highs will be hot in the middle 90s with partly cloudy skies. Our next chance for showers and storms will come at the start of the new work week.

