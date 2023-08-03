WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another hot day across the ArkLaMiss as temperatures climb back to the triple digits this afternoon. Excessive heat warnings will be in effect as the heat index will climb back above 110 degrees. Outdoor activities need to be limited to the early morning hours.

High pressure remains in place aloft in the atmosphere, but it will start breaking down over the weekend and allow rain chances to increase. As a new system pushes in and rain chances increase next week, it will provide us with some relief from these extreme temperatures as daytime highs could fall to the lower 90’s.