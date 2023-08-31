WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Warm and dry conditions will continue to close out the work week. With lower humidity, fire weather warnings will be in effect again today. Winds will be out of the north and will continue to filter drier air into the region and add to the current fire threat with gusts around 15 mph combined with the ongoing drought conditions.

A cut off low pressure system will form to our south and move northward increasing humidity and rain chances through the weekend and into the start of next week. Temperatures will also be climbing next week and could be back to the upper 90’s but models have not hinted a return to triple digits at least for now.