Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 26th

West Monroe, LA

Temperatures expected to once again be in the mid and upper 90s with chance of rain this afternoon around 30%. This evening will remain muggy with overnight lows being in the mid to low 70s.

As we move through the next couple of days and into the weekend, we will continue to monitor the tropics looking at the disturbance in the Caribbean.

**UPDATE-10:03am**

Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean sea. It is currently forecasted to reach Category 2 Hurricane status. Here is the current forecast cone for Tropical Depression Nine.