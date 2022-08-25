WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/25/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! The morning is starting off with a few light to moderate showers with more activity possible by this afternoon. The weather system is starting to weaken, so rain will be a bit more isolated to scattered than it has been the last couple of days. Some areas could see an additional 1 inch of rain today with some varying totals for more local areas. Highs for this afternoon will be warm around 84.

TONIGHT: A few spotty showers may be possible overnight while lows settle back into the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the east and northeast with cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be very similar with a chance for a few scattered showers by the afternoon. Highs will be slightly warm in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will begin to calm down little by little heading into the weekend as more sunshine is expected to return. Highs by then will continue to warm up into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We should have some rather dry conditions to start off the work week next week.