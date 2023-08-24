WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Extreme heat continues to be the main headlines today and for the rest of the week as high pressure continues to keep the heat dome in place. As the system moves east and weakens, winds will shift out of the south and pop up storms will be possible tomorrow and through the weekend. It won’t be much to bust us out of drought conditions but anything is better than nothing.

Much of the ArkLaMiss will remain under a critical fire threat due to these drought conditions and wind gusts up to 15 mph. A cold front could be moving in next week increasing rain chances next Monday and temperatures could finally stay out of the triple digits giving us a break from this oppressive heat.