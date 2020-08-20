Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/20/20)

TODAY: The day ahead will be filled with a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures topping into the lower 90s. With a weak disturbance to our east, it may feed a couple of stray showers into the Eastern ArklaMiss later this evening. These showers will be very short lived and not everyone will see rainfall.

TONIGHT: The rain will dry out as we head into the overnight hours, making for another quiet and comfortable evening ahead. Lows will settle into the upper 60s with rather clear skies and light winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will look very similar with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. More showers will develop by the late afternoon and will be very spotty and isolated in nature, making it a hit or miss for most of us. The upcoming weekend will stay pleasant, but we will begin to see a gradual increase in temperature, humidity and rain chances as we head into the new work week.

As of yesterday, Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Atlantic and the other disturbance in the Caribbean still has a very high chance of development in the next several days. Both do have a slight chance of entering the Gulf of Mexico, but it is still too early to talk about potential impacts. We will continue to monitor this and bring you the latest updates.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

