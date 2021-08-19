Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/19/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday everyone! We are inching closer and closer to the weekend. Waking up this morning, we are seeing (and hearing) some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe has occurred; just some brief heavy rain and some thunder. This will persist throughout a majority of the day ahead, so grab the rain gear before heading out the door. High temperatures could range anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TONIGHT: The rain will start to wrap up by later this evening. Skies will stay rather cloudy as lows fall into the middle 70s for the overnight hours. Winds will be light out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: As an upper level trough exits our region, high pressure will start to build back in for Friday. We could still encounter a few isolated showers and storms, but we will see clouds begin to break down by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will warm back to the lower 90s.

For this weekend, drier conditions will settle in and sunshine will return. This will increase our highs back into the middle and upper 90s and with our soil more moisturized because of this week’s rainfall, it will be quite humid. This could lead to some areas meeting heat advisory criteria, and we will let you know if an advisory gets issued. Just be sure to keep heat safety in mind for all outdoor activities.

By the start of the new work week, highs will stay very hot in the upper 90s. Monday will be dry with a few thunderstorms returning as early as Tuesday.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX