WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/18/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are starting off the morning with some scattered showers and storms (non-severe). We can expect a bit more activity heading into the afternoon with highs a bit cooler in the 80s as winds stay out of the northeast. The threat for severe weather today looks to be very low.

TONIGHT: A few showers will linger into the early morning hours on Friday. Lows will settle into the lower 70s with winds calm

LOOKING AHEAD: For both Friday and Saturday, rain chances will be backing off just a bit; only a few isolated storms may be possible. Highs will be near or just below normal in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Storm chances will begin to return by Sunday, and the frontal boundary will stall out to keep rain in the forecast for the new work week. No word yet of any potential severe weather. Highs will be a bit cooler in the 80s.

TROPICS: A small disturbance is developing off the coast of Central American and has a 20% chance of developing over the next 2 days and a 30% chance of the next 5 days. Right now, it could make it’s way up to the Texas Coast. We will continue to monitor.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

