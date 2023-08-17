WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – This morning will be mostly nice as dewpoints stay in the lower to mid 60’s making for drier than normal air that will feel quite pleasant. However, winds will be mostly calm while shifting out of the south allowing for dewpoints and temperatures to climb into the weekend. High pressure continues to keep the rest of this week dry from any precipitation.

A frontal system will station itself just north of the ArkLaMss and keep southerly flow across the region allowing for excessive heat conditions to return. Not much relief is expected next week as rain chances still remain low.