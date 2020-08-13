Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/13/20)

TODAY: More showers and storms are back in the forecast today as high temperatures top near 92 degrees. For the Northwest ArkLaMiss, a marginal risk has been issued for the chance a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Primary concern will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and a chance for some small hail. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will also be possible.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will continue into the later evening hours Thursday into the early morning hours on Friday. Low temperatures for the most part will stay mild in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Storms will continue throughout the early half of our Friday, but it does look like the afternoon will be a bit drier, but cloudy. Similar conditions will stick around heading into the weekend, so be sure to keep an umbrella or rain jacket on hand just in case. High temperatures will stay hot in the lower 90s.

By Sunday into Monday, a possible weak front will arrive and could bring some drier and slightly cooler air. Rain chances will begin to diminish by early next work week with highs in the lower 90s or even the upper 80s!

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX