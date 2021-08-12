Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/12/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are getting closer to the weekend, and these hot temperatures will be sticking around. Highs for today will be around 96 under partly cloudy skies. Heat advisories have once again been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until 7 PM this evening. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Later this afternoon and evening, we will see a push from the seabreeze, which could bring a few isolated showers and storms mainly along and south of I-20. No severe weather is expected.

TONIGHT: The rain will wrap up before the overnight hours. Lows will stay above average in the upper 70s with skies mostly clear and winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will look similar with highs around 96 and a chance for spotty to isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. A weak cool front is projected to arrive in time for Saturday, which will increase our rain chances. Temperatures this weekend will be just a smidge lower in the lower 90s with lows in the lower to middle 70s. No severe weather is expected for the weekend, but some periods of heavy rain and lightning could be possible.

Our weather pattern will stay unsettled for the start of the new work week with chances for showers and storms with highs in the lower 90s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX