WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/11/22)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! You’re going to want to keep the rain gear handy again for today, as another chance for scattered showers and storms will be possible. Not everyone will see the rain, but some areas could see an extra half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall (over the next 48 hours). Highs today will remain very warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TONIGHT: The rain should wrap up before the overnight hours. Skies will be cloudy with calm winds and lows in the 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: We could see another chance for isolated rain activity mainly along and south of I-20 for our Friday as the last of the front pushes to the south. Highs will be very warm near 91.

Drier conditions will be back in time for the weekend while highs will be warming back into the middle and upper 90s for highs with lows in the lower 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

We will be dry and hot to kick off the new work week with highs in the upper 90s. Our next chance to see some possible showers may be by Wednesday!

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

