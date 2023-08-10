WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Cloud cover will linger this morning and a stray pop up shower cannot be ruled out. Rain chances overall will stay minimum as the frontal boundary pushes northward. Dewpoints are high which is making for a very sticky morning and temperatures have stayed in the lower 80’s due to the cloud cover. Skies will clear this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 90’s and reaching triple digits. Excessive heat warnings will be in effect for the entire ArkLaMiss.

Heat safety will continue to be the top priority in the long term forecast as heat index values will stay around 110 degrees for a prolonged period of time. Much of the region will stay under a very warm and moist airmass with little change through next week. Rain chances increase slightly next week with a weak front that could move in but providing little relief from these hot conditions.