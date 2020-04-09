Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/09/20)

TODAY: The cold front is moving through the ArkLaMiss as of right now, and this will bring a cool down for us this afternoon. Highs will settle into the lower to middle 70s with partly cloudy skies. A few stray showers could be possible as the cold front sweeps across the area, but we will see a bit more light to moderate rainfall later this evening and portions of early Friday morning. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but we are NOT expecting any severe weather.

TONIGHT: Showers will linger just a bit longer early Friday morning, and everything should be moving out by 3 AM. Lows will be much cooler as they drop back into the lower 50s with winds continuing out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will take over on Friday, bringing clear skies and keeping our temperatures nice and warm in the lower 70s. This will be the only break we get from the rain before showers and thunderstorms return by Easter weekend.

The chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms this weekend is probable, but the uncertainty is still high. Most of the southeast United States have a chance for severe weather, but it will all depend of the timing and speed of this upper level system. If this system is fast moving, the threat for severe weather will not be as great. If this system is slow moving, the chance will be a bit more widespread. We will continue to keep an eye on this potential as we get closer to the weekend.

High temperatures will still stay warm in the lower to middle 70s through the weekend before seeing a slight cool down back into the 60s by next week. So far, next week is looking rather dry with plenty of sunny days ahead.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

